Israel, Hezbollah agree truce, senior US official says

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Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. local time (1 p.m. GMT) today, a senior U.S. official told Reuters, News.Az reports.

“Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire,” said the official, adding that negotiators for the US and Qataris worked out the deal with help from Iran.

“We understand that after the exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire.”

News.Az