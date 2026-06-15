LIVE : US-Iran peace deal — World reacts as Hormuz and nuclear talks take center stage

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Trump has said the deal with Tehran is “all signed”.

“The deal’s all signed, and the Strait is already partially opened,” Trump said in Evian-Les-Bains, France, appearing alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

The waterway will be “completely open” by Friday, Trump pledged.

16:52

French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of the G7 summit in France that his country and its partners would do everything possible to ensure there are no tolls imposed on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing the importance of keeping the key maritime route open and free for global trade.

Speaking to TF1 TV hours after the Iran-US deal was announced, Emmanuel Macron said a joint France-UK mission to ensure the strait opens is prepared to deploy “very quickly”, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The French flagship aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is ready to be in the area “on a timescale of two to three days”, he added.

15:37

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed the newly announced US–Iran agreement on Monday, while calling on all sides to keep negotiating and avoid any further escalation.

In a statement, Carney thanked Pakistan, Qatar and other regional partners for their roles in facilitating the talks, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

“Canada welcomes the new agreement between the United States and Iran,” he said.

“We extend our gratitude to Pakistan, Qatar and regional partners for their indispensable roles in facilitating negotiations.”

Carney said Canada has consistently maintained that any lasting ceasefire should ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz while also addressing concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

“Canada has been clear that a durable ceasefire must both ensure safe and unimpeded transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and address the pervasive threat of Iran’s nuclear program,” he said.

The Canadian premier called on all sides to continue engaging in negotiations in good faith and refrain from actions that could increase tensions.

“As negotiations continue, we urge all parties to maintain good faith dialogue and refrain from escalation,” Carney said.

He added that Canada remains in close contact with international partners and is prepared to support efforts aimed at promoting stability and a lasting peace in the region.

“Canada remains in close contact with partners and is ready to support efforts to bring stability and lasting peace to the region, including in Lebanon,” he said.

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that an agreement with Iran had been finalized and said he was authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a US naval blockade.

12:59

Chancellor Christian Stocker said in a post on X that he welcomes the agreement.

“I call on all parties to ensure the swift and full implementation of the memorandum, including the permanent opening of the Strait of Hormuz in order to guarantee freedom of navigation in accordance with international law,” he said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Stocker said the deal opens a window for negotiations towards “a more stable and secure” Middle East.

“This includes addressing Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes,” he said. “The stakes are high not only for the region but for all of us.”

12:01

The strongest endorsements came from regional mediators and European governments, which described the breakthrough as a major step toward restoring stability in the Middle East and preventing further escalation, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

Qatar's Prime Minister welcomed the memorandum of understanding reached between Tehran and Washington and voiced support for the next phase of negotiations.

Doha has played a central role in diplomatic efforts throughout the conflict and was among the key countries involved in mediation.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated both sides for reaching what he described as a peace deal providing for "an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations."

"This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict," Guterres said, while thanking Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and other regional countries for helping facilitate the agreement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also welcomed the deal, saying London stood ready to support the technical negotiations that will now begin.

"I warmly welcome today's agreement reached between the United States and Iran," Starmer said, reiterating Britain's longstanding position that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae ⁠Takaichi also welcomed the announcement, expressing hope that "free and ‌safe navigation through ​the Strait of Hormuz will ‌be ensured in practice, ​and that a final agreement on ​Iran's nuclear issue and other matters will be reached as soon as possible."

In a joint statement, Britain, France, Germany and Italy signaled their readiness to ease sanctions on Iran in response to steps addressing its nuclear program.

"Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the US, Iran and the IAEA to this end," the four countries said.

The international reaction followed announcements by Iranian and US officials that they had reached a memorandum of understanding ending hostilities and launching a 60-day period of negotiations on a final settlement.

Tehran has said final negotiations will begin only after implementation of key provisions in the framework agreement, including the lifting of the maritime blockade and the release of Iranian funds.

US President Donald Trump described the agreement as a historic achievement, saying it would bring "peace and security" to the region and allow for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy shipping routes.

While many details remain unresolved, the broad international backing suggests governments across the region and beyond are eager to see the fragile agreement evolve into a lasting settlement.

News.Az