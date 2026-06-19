Israel launches 10+ strikes on Lebanon despite ceasefire

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Israel launched more than 10 airstrikes targeting towns across southern Lebanon on Friday, shortly after the United States announced a new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.

A senior U.S. official confirmed that both sides had agreed to a truce intended to take effect at 4:00 p.m. local time (1300 GMT). However, the sudden flurry of bombardments underscores how fragile the situation remains on the ground, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Despite the implementation of the ceasefire, the long-term status of the conflict remains highly precarious:

Compliance rule: Israeli leadership noted that the truce will stay active only as long as Hezbollah strictly complies with its terms.

Troop presence: The Israeli army confirmed it has no immediate plans to pull back and will remain actively deployed in a buffer zone across southern Lebanon.

The last-minute military actions followed a night of intense fighting, which threatened to disrupt broader diplomatic efforts to cool down regional tensions. Navigating this delicate truce will be critical to keeping the peace deal from collapsing completely.

News.Az