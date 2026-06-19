Katz vows Israel will maintain military presence in southern Lebanon

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Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the IDF will remain deployed in southern Lebanon, stressing that any violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah will be met with a strong response.

In a post on X, Katz paid tribute to four Israeli soldiers recently killed during fightning in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports.

“We will not allow harm to our soldiers and civilians, and every violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah will be met with great force,” he stated.

“The IDF will remain in the security zone in Lebanon, from the coastline to the heights of the Beaufort, to protect the northern communities, thwart threats, and destroy terror infrastructure in the area, both below and above ground,” Katz added.

A tank battalion commander of the IDF and three other soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah attack in southern Lebanon overnight, the military announced on Friday.

The slain officer is named as Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, 32, the commander of the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion, from Beit HaShita.

The names of the other soldiers are expected to be published later.

News.Az