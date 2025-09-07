Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action

Several countries, including France and Britain, have pledged to recognize a Palestinian state on the sidelines of the 80th U.N. General Assembly this month.

"States like France and the U.K. that pushed the so-called recognition had made a tremendous mistake," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said at a joint press conference with his visiting Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

Following through on the plans would make it "harder to get to the peace,” he added.

"It will destabilize the region. It will push Israel also to have unilateral decisions."

The Danish top diplomat, for his part, said that his county is not ready to recognize a Palestinian state.

However, he said, "Israel does not have a veto over any Danish recognition of a Palestinian state."

“Israel must stop military offensive in Gaza, Copenhagen is concerned about settlement expansionism in the West Bank,” Rasmussen said.

Israel recently approved a slew of new West Bank settlements, including a major project just east of Jerusalem known as E1, which the international community has warned threatens the viability of a future Palestinian state.

All Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are considered illegal under international law.

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said the E1 project intends to "bury the idea of a Palestinian state.”

On Sept. 3, he said annexing large parts of the West Bank would "take the idea of dividing our tiny land and establishing a terrorist state at its center off the agenda once and for all".

Even as the war in Gaza rages, violence has also rocked the West Bank.