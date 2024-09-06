Israel pulls troops out of Jenin and its camp

Israel have withdrawn its forces from the Palestinian city of Jenin and its camp after a 10-day offensive.

Twenty-one people were killed in the city and camp, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media. In a statement on Facebook, the Palestinian foreign ministry accused Israel of transferring to the occupied West Bank its brutal destruction and devastation in the Gaza Strip, as evidenced by the situation in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm, and the refugee camps there.Israel launched a massive offensive across the northern West Bank on August 28, fighting Palestinian militants and leaving widespread destruction.

