UK bans Russian uranium imports amid push to cut energy dependence

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The United Kingdom has imposed a ban on uranium imports from Russia effective May 20, 2026, as London moves to reduce its reliance on Russian nuclear fuel supplies.

The new sanctions prohibit the import, acquisition and supply of uranium from Russia, either directly or indirectly, as well as related technical, financial and brokerage services. The restrictions also apply to uranium originating in or shipped from Russia, even if it is located outside the country, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

The UK government said several exceptions would remain in place. The restrictions will not apply if uranium supplies are required for the continued operation of nuclear facilities that began operating before May 20, 2026. Uranium purchased and exported from Russia before the sanctions took effect is also exempt.

London announced plans in late 2025 to accelerate the phase-out of Russian uranium imports by 2028 and replace them with supplies from the United States.

According to the World Nuclear Association, the UK’s nuclear generation capacity stands at 5.9 gigawatts and accounts for around 15% of the country’s electricity production. Russian fuel currently represents about 5% of Britain’s nuclear fuel imports.

The UK had previously imposed only personal sanctions on entities and senior executives linked to Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

News.Az