Cuba-US tensions rise amid fears of conflict and drone reports

Cuba’s Civil Defense recently released a guide advising citizens how to prepare for a possible military attack, including recommendations to store food, water, medicine and essential supplies, while also identifying nearby shelters in case of airstrikes, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

The publication comes amid increasingly strained relations between Havana and Washington. In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump has made remarks suggesting possible action against Cuba, while media reports claimed Cuba had acquired more than 300 military drones and was examining potential scenarios involving the US naval base at Guantanamo.

Analysts said the number of drones mentioned would not represent a significant military threat to the United States but noted that broader geopolitical tensions involving Russia and China are contributing to concerns over Cuba’s strategic role in the region.

Experts also warned that the greatest risk may not be military confrontation but the possibility of a worsening humanitarian crisis inside Cuba. The country continues to face severe shortages of food, healthcare and electricity, alongside high levels of migration.

Political analysts said any escalation leading to instability or mass migration could create major political pressure for Washington, although they stressed that the current stand-off remains primarily political rather than military.