Israel says 315 soldiers killed to date, 240 hostages held in Gaza

The Israeli army said Tuesday that some 240 Israelis are being held by the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip and that 315 soldiers have been killed since Oct. 7, when the Israeli-Palestinian conflict flared into open battle, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the families of 240 hostages have been notified of their captivity in Gaza.

“The number is not final as the military investigates new information,” he told reporters.

The new figure does not include four hostages released earlier by Hamas.

Hagari said 315 soldiers had been killed since the outbreak of the Gaza war on Oct. 7.

