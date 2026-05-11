Russia and Saudi Arabia begin visa-free travel starting May 11

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As of Monday, May 11, Russian citizens can travel to Saudi Arabia visa-free following the implementation of a long-awaited bilateral agreement between Moscow and Riyadh.

Under the deal, Russians are allowed to stay in the kingdom for up to 90 days per calendar year without obtaining a visa in advance, RIA-Novosti reported. The same rules apply to Saudi citizens visiting Russia, News.Az reports, citing KyivPost.

The agreement marks a significant diplomatic gesture from Riyadh, with Russia becoming only the fourth country granted such privileged access by Saudi Arabia after Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

The visa waiver, however, excludes travel for work, study, or permanent residency. Russian citizens will also still need special visas for Islamic pilgrimages including Hajj and Umrah, according to Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

The agreement was signed in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Dec. 1, 2025, amid rapidly expanding political and economic ties between Moscow and Gulf states. Until now, Russians were required to apply for either an electronic visa or a visa on arrival to enter the kingdom.

According to estimates by Russian outlet RBC, holders of Russian passports can currently enter 79 countries without a visa. Forty-nine of those destinations offer stays of up to 90 days, including the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, and South Africa.

Another 110 countries remain accessible to Russians through simplified entry procedures such as electronic visas or visas issued upon arrival.

News.Az