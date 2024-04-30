Israeli army identifies Lebanese attack, strikes back in border areas last night

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military reported a Lebanese attack near the border last night.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), two anti-tank missiles were fired toward Dovev on the border with Lebanon. No casualties or damage was reported, the IDF said, adding that it had struck the sources of fire in response, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Also, the IDF said, its fighter jets struck military infrastructure of the militant wing of the Hezbollah group last night, targeting areas near Kfarkela and Khiam in southern Lebanon.

News.Az