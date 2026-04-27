No slowing down: Deepika Padukone films high-voltage stunts days after pregnancy news

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Deepika Padukone has officially returned to the set of her upcoming film King, joining Shah Rukh Khan for a high-octane action sequence.

The shoot took place at the Golden Tobacco Studio in Vile Parle on April 21 and 22, just days after the actress and husband Ranveer Singh announced they are expecting their second child, News.Az reports, citing Odisha TV.

Dressed in an all-white outfit, Padukone participated in a hyper-stylized fight scene, choreographed by director Siddharth Anand, where the lead pair takes on eight opponents simultaneously.

The production is moving at a rapid pace to meet its December 24, 2026, release date. Following the Mumbai schedule, the team is reportedly preparing for another elaborate set-piece against a sandy backdrop at a Mira Road studio. Additional reports suggest that the production will soon move to South Africa for a massive 18-day climax shoot involving Khan, Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Despite her personal milestones, Padukone remains fully committed to her professional slate, which also includes the film Raaka alongside Allu Arjun.

News.Az