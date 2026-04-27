Bennett and Lapid unite parties to challenge Netanyahu

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Former Israeli prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, both strong supporters of settlement expansion and Greater Israel, announced on Sunday the merger of their parties into a unified electoral list called Beyahad — meaning "together" in Hebrew — with Bennett set to lead it in the 2026 election.

The move is being presented as the consolidation of an opposition “reform bloc” capable of unseating Israel’s longest serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a lengthy post on X, Bennett framed the merger as “the most Zionist and patriotic action we’ve ever taken” and declared: “The era of division is over. The era of repair has arrived.”

“Yair and I have different views on a range of issues—and we’re not hiding it; on the contrary, we’re proud of it”, Bennett went on to say adding: “I’m proud that two leaders with different views can fight together for the good of the people of Israel, just as our sons, our soldiers, fight shoulder to shoulder”.

Bennet included the creation of “a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 massacre to bring truth to the families” as one of his key pledges.

Speaking at a press conference Bennet said they’d push for ultra-Orthodox conscription, set limit on the term of a prime minister and maintain Jewish control of historic Palestine. A government under the new bloc would lead a “service-for-all law” and will give “not a single shekel” of state funding to those evading IDF conscription, said Bennett.

“We will set an eight-year term limit for serving as prime minister, and this will apply first and foremost to me,” Bennett continued. “We will protect the lands of our country and not give up an inch to the enemy. We will strengthen a close-knit, good and inclusive Judaism, without coercion.”

The government “will only rely on the Zionist parties,” Bennett added. “The Arab parties are not Zionist and therefore we will not rely on them.”

Despite the attempt to present the merger as a liberal or reformist alternative to Netanyahu, neither Bennett nor Lapid supports ending Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territory.

Bennett’s own language at the launch underlined this position. His pledge that the new bloc would “not give up an inch” reflects the core logic of the Greater Israel project: permanent Jewish-Israeli control over historic Palestine, continued settlement expansion and the exclusion of Palestinian political rights.

Lapid, though often described internationally as a centrist, has also opposed measures that would dismantle Israel’s occupation or reverse the settlement project and supports the Greater Israel Project.

News.Az