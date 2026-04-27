Philippines allows seafarers in war zones, no ban

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The Philippines has confirmed there is no blanket ban on deploying Filipino seafarers to conflict-affected regions, including areas near the Persian Gulf, despite rising security risks.

Officials said shipowners and crewing agencies are still allowed to rotate crews into high-risk zones, but emphasized that workers have the right to refuse assignments in areas considered dangerous, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Presidential communications undersecretary Claire Castro said the policy was conveyed to the maritime industry following guidance from Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac.

The government stressed that Filipino seafarers can decline deployment to “warlike operation areas” without penalty, underscoring a balance between maintaining employment opportunities and ensuring worker safety.

The issue has gained urgency after reports that Filipino crew members were among those aboard vessels seized near the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

As one of the world’s largest suppliers of maritime labor, the Philippines plays a crucial role in global shipping, making policy decisions on seafarer deployment particularly significant for international trade.

Authorities said they will continue to monitor the situation while prioritizing both the welfare of workers and the stability of the country’s maritime workforce.

News.Az