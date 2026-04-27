Iran FM meets Putin in St Petersburg, highlights strategic ties with Russia

Araghchi, who arrived in Russia earlier in the day as part of a regional tour that included visits to Pakistan and Oman, held talks with Putin in the afternoon, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

During the meeting, he described Iran–Russia relations as strategic and reiterated Tehran’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“Iran and Russia are strategic partners. They always support us and we also support them, and our cooperation continues,” Araghchi said in remarks cited by Iranian media.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also attended the meeting, alongside Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi.

Upon arrival in St Petersburg, Araghchi said Iran and Russia had maintained close consultations on regional and bilateral issues, noting that recent engagements had been delayed due to what he described as the “imposed war”. He added that his visit to Russia was arranged as part of his broader regional tour following trips to Pakistan and Oman.

He said the talks provided an opportunity to review recent regional developments and the current situation related to ongoing conflicts, adding that closer coordination between Tehran and Moscow was important.

Araghchi is on his first regional tour following the recent Iran–US–Israel conflict, during which he visited Pakistan and Oman and met senior officials to present Tehran’s position on ending hostilities.

He also took part in earlier Iran–US talks mediated by Pakistan and held in Islamabad on April 22–23, which were chaired by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and US Vice President JD Vance.