Israeli defense minister arrives in Bahrain for unannounced visit

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday for an unannounced visit, Anadolu Agency reports.

"This is the first visit of an Israeli defense minister to a Gulf country," reported the Israeli army's official radio station.

Bahrain is yet to issue a statement on Gantz's visit.

In 2020, Israel and Bahrain announced the full normalization of bilateral ties.


