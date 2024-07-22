Israeli fighter jets strike over 35 targets in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli fighter jets and drones carried out strikes more than 35 targets in the Gaza Strip over the past day, the IDF said in a statement, News.Az reports citing the Times of Israel.

The targets included a primed rocket launcher in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, buildings used by terror groups, and other infrastructure, according to the military.Additionally, the IDF said a drone strike killed a member of Hamas’s Nukhba force who participated in the October 7 onslaught and was involved in fighting Israeli troops in Gaza.The strikes come as troops continue to operate in southern Gaza’s Rafah.Over the past day, the IDF says troops with the 401st Armored Brigade killed dozens of gunmen in the northwestern Tel Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, in close-quarters combat and by calling in airstrikes.Troops with the Givati Brigade also killed several more gunmen during operations in Rafah, the IDF added.

