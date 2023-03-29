Israeli foreign minister informed about restoration process in liberated Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to the State of Israel, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his counterpart Eli Cohen.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in bilateral and multilateral formats, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

They discussed prospects for development of cooperation in the political, economic, trade, as well as energy, educational, high technologies, military-technical and humanitarian spheres.

Touching upon the relations between Azerbaijan and the State of Israel, which is based on historical friendship and cooperation, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that intensive reciprocal visits between the two countries had given a positive impetus to the relations. Holding the strategic dialogue between the foreign ministries, as well as the official meeting of Israeli ambassadors to Eurasia with the participation of high-ranking officials of the central apparatus of the foreign ministry in Baku is an indicator of a strong friendship and partnership between the two countries. The minister underscored that the opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in Israel would contribute to the strengthening of the strategic alliance.

FM Bayramov provided insight into initiatives undertaken by Azerbaijan to establish peace, security and cooperation in the region in the post-conflict period. The FM underlined that despite these efforts, Armenia continues to commit provocations and undermines the process. The minister also highlighted the ongoing demining process, as well as the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories. He praised the participation of Israeli companies in this process.

Minister Eli Cohen noted that Israel is interested in multilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The sides expressed their readiness to continue developing the active political dialogue on all aspects of bilateral relations which are of strategic nature, as well as international and regional issues at different levels.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The FMs then made press statements.

News.Az