Israeli parliament approves appointments of new foreign, defense ministers

The Israeli parliament has approved the appointments of Israel Katz as defense minister and Gideon Saar as foreign minister.

The vote followed a reshuffle that was triggered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Yoav Gallant from his role as defense minister, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. The parliamentary session was convened immediately after Netanyahu's decree to remove Gallant took effect. The reshuffle was approved following a coalition agreement with Saar’s political party, with 58 members of parliament voting in favor, while the opposition chose to abstain.The changes were announced on Tuesday when Netanyahu revealed his decision to replace Gallant with Israel Katz as defense minister. He also offered the foreign minister position to Gideon Saar, a minister without a portfolio. The decree became official on the evening of November 7, 48 hours after Gallant was formally notified of his dismissal.

