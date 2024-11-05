Israeli PM Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Gallant, citing lack of mutual trust

+ ↺ − 16 px

Citing a lack of mutual trust, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces he is firing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a longtime rival within the Likud Party, News.Az reports citing the Times of Israel .



He will be replaced by Foreign Minister Israel Katz. Minister without Portfolio Gideon Sa’ar will replace Katz as foreign minister.“Unfortunately, although in the first months of the war there was trust and there was very fruitful work, during the last months this trust cracked between me and the Defense Minister,” says Netanyahu.He says they disagreed on the management of the war, and that Gallant made decisions and statements that contract cabinet decisions.“I made many attempts to bridge these gaps, but they kept getting wider,” he says. “They also came to the knowledge of the public in an unacceptable way, and worse than that, they came to the knowledge of the enemy — our enemies enjoyed it and derived a lot of benefit from it.”Netanyahu says that most members of the government agree with him.

