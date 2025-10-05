Israeli PM Netanyahu says he expects all Gaza hostages to be freed “within days.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he expects to announce the release of all Gaza hostages “in the coming days,” as Israel and Hamas gear up for indirect talks in Egypt on Monday over a new U.S.-backed plan to end the war, News.Az reports citing the Telegraph India.

In a brief statement late Saturday, Netanyahu said he has sent a delegation to Egypt “to finalise technical details,” adding that “our goal is to contain these negotiations to a time frame of a few days.”