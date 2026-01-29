Israel’s intel chief updates US officials on Iran situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate visited Washington this week to brief U.S. officials on intelligence regarding Iran.

Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder traveled to the US capital to provide the administration of President Donald Trump with specific intelligence it had requested regarding Iran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Citing unnamed American officials, the broadcaster said Binder held a series of meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday with senior figures at the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency and the White House.

According to a source familiar with the visit, the discussions focused on intelligence evaluations concerning Iran, as Washington steps up military preparedness amid rising regional tensions.

The report said Trump has ordered a reinforcement of the US military presence in the Gulf, as preparations continue for potential scenarios involving Iran.

In recent days, Israel has placed its military on heightened alert, amid concerns that any US military action against Iran could prompt retaliatory strikes targeting Israeli interests.

Channel 12 quoted White House officials as saying that Trump has yet to make a final decision, despite renewing threats against Iran on Wednesday and warning that any future strikes would be “more severe” than previous ones.

At the same time, the report said Trump’s aides have indicated that the US president remains open to diplomatic options, even as military readiness continues.

US officials were also cited as saying that there are currently no serious negotiations underway between Washington and Tehran, adding that Iran does not appear willing to accept an agreement based on what they described as stringent US conditions.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that any US attack would be met with a harsh response, including threats to target American military bases across the region.

According to the report, US officials expect the ongoing military buildup in the Gulf to be completed in the coming days.

Last June, Israel, with US backing, launched a 12-day war against Iran, prompting retaliatory drone and missile attacks from Tehran before Washington announced a ceasefire.

Israel and Iran regard each other as their primary adversary and have for years traded accusations over sabotage operations and cyberattacks.

Israel, the US and other states accuse Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons, while Tehran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, including electricity generation.

Israel is widely believed to be the only country in the region with a nuclear arsenal, though it has never officially acknowledged it and is not subject to inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

News.Az