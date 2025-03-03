Italian actress Eleonora Giorgi passes away aged 71

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian actress Eleonora Giorgi has died at the age of 71, her family announced.

Giorgi made dozens of films in the 1970s and 1980s, many of which were comedies, although she also took on dramatic roles, News.Az reports, citing ANSA.

In 2023 she announced she had pancreatic cancer on television, smiling as she did so and inviting everyone to "live without wasting time".

