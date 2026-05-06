Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker holds talks with Mongolian Prosecutor General

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On May 6, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, held a meeting with a Mongolian delegation headed by Prosecutor General Jargalsaikhan Banzragch.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed her confidence that the visit of Mongolian Prosecutor General will contribute to the development of relations between the two countries’ prosecuting authorities, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

According to her, the diplomatic relations between the two countries, grounded in friendship, mutual support, and respect, have been steadily developing since their establishment in 1992.

Highlighting an exceptional role of reciprocal visits in fostering bilateral relations, Sahiba Gafarova stressed the importance of the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in November 2024 in this regard. She also pointed out that both countries are maintaining fruitful collaboration in international organizations.

She also briefed the Mongolian Prosecutor General on the cooperation between Milli Majlis and Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office, the history of the Azerbaijani Parliament, as well as its national and global activities.

The Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker also covered mutually beneficial cooperation with the Mongolian Parliament, and the activity of the interparliamentary working group.

Prosecutor General Jargalsaikhan Banzragch highlighted the development of relations between the prosecuting authorities of both countries, adding that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two Prosecutor General’s Offices would contribute to protecting the rights of citizens of both countries and preventing crimes.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual concern.

News.Az