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Man executed for drug crimes in Iran's Isfahan

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Man executed for drug crimes in Iran's Isfahan
Photo credit: iranwire.com

Iranian authorities have executed Masoud Shirzad, a prisoner from Kashan, at Isfahan Central Prison (Dastgerd); he had previously been sentenced to death on charges linked to “drug offenses.”

According to information received by Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, the execution was carried out at dawn on Monday, May 4, 2026, at Isfahan Central Prison. Masoud Shirzad was 30 years old and from Kashan, News.Az reports, citing Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

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Sources familiar with the case told Hengaw that Shirzad had been arrested nearly three years ago in connection with drug-related charges and was later sentenced to death by the Iranian judiciary.

The execution has not been officially announced by Iranian state media or judiciary-affiliated outlets.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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