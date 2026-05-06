Bitcoin surpasses $80,000: A new way for ordinary people to make money

Bitcoin surpasses $80,000: A new way for ordinary people to make money

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With Bitcoin once again breaking the $80,000 mark, the market has entered a new active phase.

Many people are beginning to realize a practical issue:

Simply holding the asset is no longer enough.

More importantly, how to make the asset generate continuous returns?

Opportunities never disappear; the key is whether you can seize them.

Therefore, a simpler way to participate is being accepted by more and more people.

DeFi Hash Introduces Hashrate Configuration/Allocation/Sharing

Now you can participate with just a mobile phone

One mobile phone + one account

Step 1: Register and Start Earning

Register Account

Get a $20 bonus instantly

Daily Trial Earning

Get Started

$20 | 1 Day

Total Earnings: $0.6

No initial investment required; users can experience the entire process first.

Step 2: Choose Your Yield Plan

DeFi Hash offers different levels of yield plans (users can choose freely):

Standard, Professional, Premium(Yield ratios can be viewed on the website)

Step 3: Access the Control Panel

Users can access their personal control panel to view their hashrate and earnings status.

Operating Model Explanation

DeFi Hash services typically adopt a "cloud computing power" or "resource sharing" model:

The platform integrates mining farm resources and hashrate.

Users participate through their accounts and receive allocated earnings.

Hashrate earnings are distributed according to rules.

DeFi Hash It also includes the following mechanisms:

Referral rewards, computing power bonuses, and tiered access permissions.

These mechanisms are designed to increase user engagement and potential earnings.

After an order is completed, the corresponding earnings are typically credited to the user's account within 24 hours. When the account balance reaches $100, users can choose to withdraw the funds to their personal wallet or reinvest them as needed to explore more potential opportunities.

Currently, DeFi Hash covers 180 countries and regions worldwide, with over 3.4 million users. The platform can be accessed through the official website or mobile application. The platform's interface is simple and intuitive, making it easy for users to view contract status, track relevant data, and manage assets.

Official Website: https://defihash.com/

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