Indian state elections: Why BJP’s success matters for Modi’s politics

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The Bharatiya Janata Party’s strong performance in India’s state elections is more than a regional victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a political signal with national consequences — a test of the BJP’s strength in the middle of Modi’s third term and an early step on the long road toward the 2029 general election.

According to Reuters, the BJP was on track for major results in key states, including Assam and West Bengal. The party was expected to retain power in Assam for a third consecutive term and achieve a historic breakthrough in West Bengal, a state long dominated by the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee.

Source: Indian Express

This matters because these results expand the BJP’s influence and weaken key opposition forces at a crucial moment in Indian politics. West Bengal is the central symbol of this election cycle. For years, it was one of the most difficult political territories for the BJP. The state has a strong regional identity, a distinct political culture, and a long history of resisting the BJP’s national agenda. A major BJP success there is therefore not just an electoral victory, but a political breakthrough in one of the last major opposition strongholds in eastern India.

Assam has a different significance. The BJP was already in power there, so the main question was not whether the party could break through, but whether it could maintain public confidence. Retaining Assam for a third term would show that the BJP has consolidated its position in India’s northeast, where issues such as border security, migration, infrastructure, identity and regional development are especially sensitive.

For Modi, these results are important for several reasons. First, they show that the BJP’s political machine remains powerful after the more difficult 2024 general election, when the party lost its outright parliamentary majority and became more dependent on coalition partners. Since then, every major regional election has also been a test of Modi’s authority. Strong results in Assam and especially West Bengal allow the BJP to show that it can still shape the national agenda and mobilise voters beyond its traditional base.

Second, the BJP’s gains weaken the opposition ahead of 2029. West Bengal was one of the main centres of anti-BJP politics. Mamata Banerjee is not only a regional leader but also one of the most visible opposition figures in India. If her party suffers a serious defeat, the consequences would extend far beyond one state. It would damage the wider opposition’s morale, organisation and ability to present a united national alternative to Modi.

Source: BJP Arunachal Pradesh

Third, success in these states helps the BJP expand the geography of its influence. Indian politics is not decided only by national popularity. It also depends on control over states, local party structures, regional leaders and long-term organisational networks. The more states the BJP governs, the stronger its ability to shape political narratives, develop cadres, influence public policy and prepare for national campaigns.

Fourth, these results strengthen Modi personally within the ruling system. After 2024, many analysts argued that Modi had entered a more complex phase of his leadership. The BJP no longer had the same level of parliamentary freedom, and coalition allies gained more leverage. Regional victories restore political momentum for Modi. They show that his image as a strong national leader remains the BJP’s most valuable electoral asset.

Fifth, a BJP breakthrough in West Bengal could change the political balance in eastern India. West Bengal is not just another state. It is a major demographic, economic, cultural and border region with deep historical importance. It borders Bangladesh and plays a central role in debates over migration, security, identity and regional development. If the BJP manages to consolidate power there, it could reshape eastern India’s politics for years.

However, the BJP’s success does not mean the road to 2029 will be easy. India remains a highly complex political system. Regional parties still have deep roots in many states. Southern India remains much more difficult territory for the BJP than the north, west and parts of the northeast. Economic and social issues will also matter: jobs, inflation, youth expectations, welfare delivery, regional inequality and the quality of governance.

Still, the political message is clear. The BJP is showing that it can not only defend its existing strongholds, but also enter new political territory. Assam demonstrates continuity and consolidation. West Bengal represents expansion and psychological victory. That is why these state elections matter nationally. They are not just local contests for legislative assemblies. They are a rehearsal for 2029, a test of the opposition’s resilience, and a signal to India’s political elites that Modi and the BJP remain the central force in Indian politics.

For the prime minister, these victories provide political oxygen: they strengthen his authority, discipline allies, weaken opponents, and allow the BJP to begin preparing its next national campaign from a position of strength.

News.Az