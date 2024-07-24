Italian air forces jet crashes in Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Eurofighter jet of the Italian Air Force crashed in Australia, Italy’s state-run ANSA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The pilot of the plane survived the incident as he was able to eject himself from the plane and is in good health, the agency added.The plane crashed near the northern city of Darwin during Exercise Pitch Black 24, a multinational air exercise organized and hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force.The cause of the incident remains unknown, it added.

News.Az