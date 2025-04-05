Italy approves new security bill, sparking protests in Rome

+ ↺ − 16 px

The right-wing coalition government led by Giorgia Meloni in Italy approved a new security bill Friday that increases penalties for ths.ose who attack law enforcement and enhances legal protections for security forces.

"The new Security Decree was approved today in the Council of Ministers: more tools and protections for the police, faster times to free illegally occupied properties, greater rigor against criminals and many other measures to protect the safety of citizens. We promised a safer Italy and we are keeping that promise. The government will continue to work with determination on this path," Meloni wrote on X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

During a Cabinet meeting late Thursday that was chaired by Meloni, a decree was passed that amends the bill that had been debated in parliament for about 1.5 years.

The decree includes measures such as increasing penalties for attacks on law enforcement, legally protecting the rights of security forces, facilitating the swift eviction of unlawfully and illegally occupied properties, imposing stricter penalties for fraud against the elderly, increasing penalties for pickpocketing at stations and metro stops, preventing the use of pregnancy as an excuse to avoid prison sentences and requiring law enforcement officers to wear body cameras.

It introduces lifelong bans from public services for those who use violence against workers in sectors like railways and metro systems, as well as up to two years in prison for activists blocking roads by sitting on them -- a tactic frequently used by climate activists in recent years.

Francesco Boccia from the main opposition Democratic Party (PD) said the bill represents a "punitive populism."

The bill must be approved by the lower and upper chambers of parliament to become law.

-Protesters clash with police over bill

While the Cabinet was in session, a group of protesters gathered near the Pantheon, not far from the prime minister's office, to protest the new security decree.

Protesters attempted to march from the Pantheon to the prime minister's office, but security forces set up barricades to prevent the march.

As protesters pushed to continue the demonstration, police intervened with batons.

Two police officers were injured in the scuffle caused by bottles thrown by the protesters, according to reports.

The protests continued at various locations throughout Rome.

