China's ByteDance taps Nvidia chips for overseas AI push

TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, is building significant computing capacity with advanced Nvidia chips outside China, according to The Wall Street Journal.

ByteDance is partnering with Southeast Asian firm Aolani Cloud to deploy around 500 Nvidia Blackwell computing systems in Malaysia, which would include roughly 36,000 B200 chips, said sources familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Aolani is said to acquire the servers from Aivres, a company that assembles servers using Nvidia chips. If the project moves forward, the hardware involved could exceed $2.5 billion in value.

An Aolani spokesperson told WSJ that the company is currently operating with about $100 million worth of hardware.

The report said ByteDance intends to use the new computing capacity to support artificial intelligence research and development outside China, while also addressing growing global demand for AI services from its clients.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the report. Nvidia, ByteDance, and Aolani Cloud did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last month, Reuters reported that the United States is willing to allow ByteDance to purchase Nvidia’s H200 chips. However, Nvidia has not agreed to the proposed conditions governing their use, according to a source familiar with the matter.

