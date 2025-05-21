Italy calls in Israeli ambassador over warning shots in West Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Israeli ambassador on Wednesday following an incident in which warning shots were fired at diplomats during their visit to the tense West Bank city of Jenin.

Tajani said on X he had instructed his ministry to "summon the Israeli Ambassador to Rome to obtain official clarifications on what happened in Jenin", News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Israel's military said troops fired "warning shots" after the diplomats deviated from an approved route during a visit to the occupied city, adding that no injuries were reported and the army "regrets the inconvenience caused".



Tajani said earlier he had spoken to Alessandro Tutino, the Deputy Consul General of Italy in Jerusalem, "who is well and who was among the diplomats who were apparently shot at near the Jenin refugee camp".



"We call on the government of Israel to immediately clarify what happened. Threats against diplomats are unacceptable," he said on X.



The incident came as international pressure mounted on Israel over the war in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinians waited desperately for vital supplies after the easing of a two-month total aid blockade.

News.Az