Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-March

Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-March this year, Azerag reports citing State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggest that Italy, Greece and the Czech Republic were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the EU member states.

The volume of export with Italy made $1,828.4 billion, while it amounted to $188.1 million with Greece and $143.4 million with the Czech Republic, according to official figures.

