Jane Birkin’s original handbag sells for record €7 million at Paris auction

An auction officer displays the original Birkin bag created by Hermès for Jane Birkin in 1984, prior to its auction Thursday, July 10, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The very first Birkin bag, famously conceived by Jane Birkin and sketched on an airplane sickness bag, has sold at auction in Paris for an astonishing €7 million (approximately $8.2 million).

The huge amount — which drew gasps and applause from the audience — crushed what auctioneer Sotheby’s had said was the previous auction record for a handbag. That was $513,040, for a White Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Diamond Retourne Kelly 28, News.Az reports, citing The Hill.


