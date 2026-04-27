Meta bets on space solar energy for future data centers

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Meta Platforms has signed an agreement with Overview Energy to secure power from the startup’s space-based solar energy system for the Facebook parent’s data centers by the end of the decade, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Overview Energy is developing technology designed to capture solar energy in space and transmit it back to Earth, providing continuous power generation for facilities on the ground. The companies said an initial orbital demonstration of the system is expected in 2028, with commercial power delivery targeted for 2030.

Under the agreement, Meta will gain early access to up to 1 gigawatt of capacity from Overview Energy’s system.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Space solar technology represents a transformative step forward by leveraging existing terrestrial infrastructure to deliver new, uninterrupted energy from orbit,” said Nat Sahlstrom, vice president of energy and sustainability at Meta.

Like other major technology firms, Meta has been securing long-term energy deals as rising artificial intelligence usage and data center expansion place growing strain on the U.S. power grid. Tech companies are also increasingly exploring alternative energy sources amid criticism from environmental and consumer groups.

Meta is currently developing several gigawatt-scale data centers across the United States, including a major facility in rural Louisiana. U.S. President Donald Trump has previously stated that the project would cost $50 billion and cover an area comparable in size to a significant portion of Manhattan.

The social media company has also formed partnerships with firms such as Vistra, Oklo, and TerraPower, positioning itself as one of the largest corporate buyers of nuclear energy globally.

News.Az