Japan issues alert for potential strong quakes

The agency noted that the region has experienced successive earthquakes in the past, raising the possibility of additional strong tremors, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.

Authorities also warned that recent or ongoing rain could increase the risk of falling rocks from slopes, heightening the hazard for communities in vulnerable areas.

A series of strong earthquakes struck western Japan on Tuesday, including an initial tremor with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 that shook the prefectures of Shimane and Tottori, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

No tsunami warning was issued.