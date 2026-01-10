Japan on alert as heavy snowfall looms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy snowfall is expected across a broad area of Japan over the three-day holiday weekend, the weather agency said on Friday, warning of strong winds and high waves along the Sea of Japan coast and in northern regions.

The government called on the public to remain vigilant and urged local authorities to prepare for possible disruptions to essential services, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast snowfall of up to 100 centimeters in northeastern Tohoku and as much as 50 centimeters in parts of the Hokuriku and Chugoku regions within the 24-hour period through 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Monday marks Coming of Age Day, a national holiday in Japan.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged people to act promptly to ensure their safety, writing on X, “Please do not hesitate to take action sooner (rather than later) to protect your life.” A government liaison office has been established to collect information and closely monitor the situation.

