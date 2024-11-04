Japan’s nuclear reactor shut down again shortly after restarting operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

A nuclear reactor in Japan was shut on Monday, a few days after it first began to resume operations since the 2011 disaster.

Tohoku Electric Power Co., which operates the reactor, said it was “facing difficulties in sending in a device to confirm the condition” of No. 2 reactor at the Onagawa plant in northeastern Miyagi province, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. The reactor resumed operations last week on Tuesday, becoming the first to restart since the nuclear disaster triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011, damaging the Fukushima nuclear plant.Coastal parts of Miyagi province were also hit.Following the disaster, Japan had closed many of its nuclear reactors to avoid human damage.However, after passing the stringent safety standards, several of the reactors were rebooted last week.

