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Iran warns US, Israel of intelligence dominance amid rising tensions -VIDEO

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Iran warns US, Israel of intelligence dominance amid rising tensions -VIDEO
Photo: Press TV

The spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has issued a direct warning to American and Israeli “terrorist military forces,” stating they are “under full monitoring” by the country’s operational intelligence units.

In a statement, Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari specifically warned that hiding within civilian population centres — referencing an incident in a town in Arād — would offer no protection due to the comprehensive intelligence control of Iranian forces, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The statement claimed that strategic confusion within US Central Command (CENTCOM), the collapse of the US-Israeli multi-layered air defence network in West Asia, and disruptions to American weapons supply chains have shifted the dynamics of the conflict in Iran’s favour.

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Zolfaqari reiterated previous warnings that the US and Israel would become mired in a “quagmire” if a regional or full-scale war were to erupt.

The statement also sharply criticised US and Israeli politicians, describing them as “malicious and child-killing” leaders who issue rhetoric from afar while using their own soldiers and the region’s Muslim populations as human shields for failed policies.


News.Az 

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