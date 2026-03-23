Iran warns US, Israel of intelligence dominance amid rising tensions -VIDEO

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The spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has issued a direct warning to American and Israeli “terrorist military forces,” stating they are “under full monitoring” by the country’s operational intelligence units.

In a statement, Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari specifically warned that hiding within civilian population centres — referencing an incident in a town in Arād — would offer no protection due to the comprehensive intelligence control of Iranian forces, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Iran's central HQ of Khatam Al Anbiya spokesman delivers a direct message to Trump:



“Hey Trump, YOU'RE FIRED! You’re familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter. The Central Headquarter of Khatam al-Anbiya."



Follow: https://t.co/LWoNSpkc2J pic.twitter.com/hAsMvhJGt7 — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 23, 2026

The statement claimed that strategic confusion within US Central Command (CENTCOM), the collapse of the US-Israeli multi-layered air defence network in West Asia, and disruptions to American weapons supply chains have shifted the dynamics of the conflict in Iran’s favour.

Zolfaqari reiterated previous warnings that the US and Israel would become mired in a “quagmire” if a regional or full-scale war were to erupt.

The statement also sharply criticised US and Israeli politicians, describing them as “malicious and child-killing” leaders who issue rhetoric from afar while using their own soldiers and the region’s Muslim populations as human shields for failed policies.

News.Az