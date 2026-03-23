IRGC warns US of retaliatory strikes amid rising tensions

In a statement on Monday, the IRGC responded to recent claims by US President Donald Trump, who alleged that the Corps intended to target regional desalination plants and disrupt essential services, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“First, it is the aggressive and inhumane American military that started this war by killing children, including 180 primary school pupils, and has so far targeted five water infrastructure sites, including the Qeshm Island desalination plant,” the statement said.

The remarks referred to an alleged attack on a school in the southern Iranian city of Minab on 28 February, when the US and Israel began strikes against Iran, as well as a subsequent strike on a southern Iranian island during the air campaign.

“The IRGC has not carried out such actions,” it added.

The statement also accused the US and its allies of carrying out attacks that, it said, had been met with restraint by the IRGC.

“You struck our hospitals. We did not retaliate. You struck our relief centres. We did not retaliate. You struck our schools. We did not retaliate.”

Addressing Trump’s reported threat to target Iran’s power generation facilities, the IRGC warned of reciprocal action.

“But if you strike the electricity supply chain, we will strike your electricity supply chain,” it said.

The Corps reiterated its rejection of accusations that it aimed to disrupt essential services in the region, adding that any retaliation would target power plants serving US bases, as well as economic, industrial and energy facilities linked to American interests.

The statement concluded with a firm declaration of intent and capability.

“We are determined to respond to every threat at a level that creates deterrence, and we will carry this out,” it said, adding: “The United States does not know our capabilities; they will witness them on the battlefield.”

The IRGC said it has already struck numerous strategic US and Israeli targets across the region as part of its ongoing retaliatory operation, True Promise 4.