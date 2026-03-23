President Aliyev hails Shamakhi as a growing tourism hub

“Extensive development is currently underway in the Shamakhi district. Shamakhi has become one of the tourism centres of our country,” he said while meeting employees of the Shirvan Agro livestock complex during the opening ceremony of the enterprise on Monday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He added: “A number of modern recreation areas, hotels, catering, cultural, and educational facilities have been established here. The Shamakhi–Baku highway is also highly modern, providing strong connectivity with both Baku and the western and northwestern regions of the country.”