One killed in US-Israel strikes on Bushehr meteorological office

According to Tasnim news agency, Yousef Sobhani-Nasab, head of the Bushehr Airport Meteorological Office, was killed while on duty during the strikes early on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The attacks hit the building of the Bushehr Bureau of Meteorology, located in a non-military area in the centre of the provincial capital, on World Meteorological Day (23 March).

Director General of the Bushehr Bureau of Meteorology, Payam Mosaedi, said the strikes occurred while employees were carrying out specialised meteorological services. He condemned the attacks on the scientific complex, adding: “This move once again exposed the hostile nature of the enemies of the Iranian nation.”