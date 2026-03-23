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One killed in US-Israel strikes on Bushehr meteorological office

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One killed in US-Israel strikes on Bushehr meteorological office
Photo: Press TV

At least one person has been killed in separate attacks carried out by the United States and Israel on the Bushehr Provincial Meteorological Office in southern Iran.

According to Tasnim news agency, Yousef Sobhani-Nasab, head of the Bushehr Airport Meteorological Office, was killed while on duty during the strikes early on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

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The attacks hit the building of the Bushehr Bureau of Meteorology, located in a non-military area in the centre of the provincial capital, on World Meteorological Day (23 March).

Director General of the Bushehr Bureau of Meteorology, Payam Mosaedi, said the strikes occurred while employees were carrying out specialised meteorological services. He condemned the attacks on the scientific complex, adding: “This move once again exposed the hostile nature of the enemies of the Iranian nation.”


News.Az 

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