Jeju Air crash report delayed as families demand answers

+ ↺ − 16 px

One year after South Korea’s deadliest aviation disaster, the investigation into the Jeju Air crash that killed 179 people is facing delays, fueling growing frustration and mistrust among victims’ families.

Officials said the government-led Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board is unlikely to release a required interim report by the first anniversary of the crash, missing a key deadline set under international aviation rules. The delay comes as families continue to question the credibility and transparency of the probe, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The crash occurred on December 29, 2024, when a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 made an emergency belly landing at Muan airport, overshot the runway, and slammed into a concrete embankment before erupting into flames. Only two of the 181 people on board survived.

A preliminary report released in January said the aircraft’s engines suffered bird strikes. Investigators later stated that pilots shut down the less-damaged engine, a finding that angered families who felt authorities were placing excessive blame on the crew while overlooking other contributing factors.

Relatives argue that the concrete embankment beyond the runway played a critical role in the scale of the tragedy. This week, South Korea’s anti-corruption agency said the structure violated both domestic and international safety standards, which require such barriers to be designed to break apart on impact to reduce damage.

“It feels like doubts are only growing,” said Ryu Kum-ji, who lost both parents in the crash. She and other family members have staged protests, including shaving their heads and demonstrating near the presidential office in Seoul, demanding an independent and transparent investigation.

Under International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) rules, authorities must publish a final report within one year of an accident, or at least release a public update explaining progress and safety concerns. Investigators say the delay is linked to pending legislation aimed at strengthening the board’s independence by shifting oversight away from the transport ministry.

South Korea’s parliament is set to launch a separate independent probe, while police investigations into the crash are ongoing.

“All we want is for authorities to admit mistakes if they were made, apologise, and fully reveal the truth,” Ryu said.

News.Az