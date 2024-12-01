News.az
News
Jeju Air
Tag:
Jeju Air
Jeju Air crash report delayed as families demand answers
26 Dec 2025-09:40
Evidence suggests Jeju Air pilots shut off wrong engine before fatal crash
21 Jul 2025-11:10
S. Korea's Muan airport resumes operations 56 days after Jeju Air crash
24 Feb 2025-11:32
S. Korean airports to install bird detection systems following deadly air crash
06 Feb 2025-14:22
South Korea reveals initial findings in Jeju Air crash investigation
27 Jan 2025-09:56
South Korea soon to release preliminary report on Jeju Air crash
25 Jan 2025-22:31
South Korea to overhaul some airports following Jeju Air crash
22 Jan 2025-15:20
Jeju Air black box data missing from crucial minutes before crash
11 Jan 2025-22:22
Jeju Air jet’s 'black box' stopped recording minutes before fatal crash, Seoul says
11 Jan 2025-11:57
South Korea to inspect all Boeing 737-800s after deadly Jeju Air crash
30 Dec 2024-12:45
