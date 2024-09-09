Jordan re-closes crossing with West Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordan announced on Monday that it has once again closed the King Hussein Bridge (Allenby) Crossing to both travelers and cargo, just hours after briefly reopening it.

In a statement from the Public Security Directorate, which operates under the Interior Ministry, authorities said: “The King Hussein Bridge has been closed to travelers and cargo on Monday until further notice,” News.Az reports citing foreign media. The directorate urged those who use the crossing to stay informed through the media regarding any updates on travel operations.Amman had announced the reopening of the King Hussein Bridge for travel on Sunday, with cargo operations suspended, following its closure due to a shooting incident, resulting in the deaths of three Israelis and the attacker.Israel also closed its border crossings with Jordan, including the Yitzhak Rabin (Wadi Araba) crossing near Eilat, the Allenby Bridge (King Hussein Bridge), and the Jordan River (Sheikh Hussein Bridge) near Beit She'an.The Allenby Bridge Crossing is one of three border terminals between Jordan and Israel, besides Sheikh Hussein Bridge and the Wadi Araba crossing.

