News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
8.2°C
46.8°F
Feels like:
5.6°C
5.6°F
| Clear
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Jordan
Tag:
Jordan
Jordan blames Iran for directly targeting critical installations
07 Mar 2026-16:36
Satellite
images
reveal hits on US missile defense bases in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and UAE
06 Mar 2026-23:17
Satellite
image
shows US missile interceptor radar hit in Jordan
06 Mar 2026-01:20
Sirens wail for the third time in Aqaba, Jordan
04 Mar 2026-01:37
Jordan reopens airspace to civilian flights
03 Mar 2026-21:07
Jordan reopens air space after partial closure
03 Mar 2026-17:47
Jordan announces partial closure of airspace
02 Mar 2026-14:40
Sirens sound in Jordan’s Aqaba
02 Mar 2026-11:31
Azerbaijan evacuates citizens and foreigners via Iran border
01 Mar 2026-14:54
Israeli helicopter spotted in Jordan -
VIDEO
01 Mar 2026-14:39
Latest News
US to deploy thousands more troops to Middle East
UAE condemns Iran over attack in Bahrain
EU meets Google, Meta, OpenAI amid AI probe
EU says Ukraine cannot join by 2027
Hezbollah steps up attacks as south Lebanon fighting intensifies
Drone strikes hit Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia -
VIDEO/PHOTO
Israel says Quds Force operative killed in Lebanon
India moves to expand gas pipelines nationwide
Poland to tax Google, Meta, Apple, and Amazon
OpenAI to invest $1B through non-profit arm in 2026
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31