Jordan temporarily closes airspace amid regional tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordan on Saturday closed its airspace due to concerns for the safety and security of civil aviation amid escalating regional tensions, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission declared the temporary and precautionary closure of airspace to all incoming, outgoing, and transiting flights.

"Effective from 20:00 (UTC), which corresponds to 11:00 PM local time, the closure is prompted by concerns for the safety and security of civil aviation amid escalating regional tensions," the statement said.

"This decision follows a comprehensive risk assessment conducted in accordance with globally recognized standards for civil aviation safety," it added.

It said that the closure could remain in effect for several hours, with updates and continuous reviews in response to developments expected.

The move comes as Iran has vowed to take revenge for Israel killing its commanders, who were hit by an April 1 strike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

News.Az

News.Az