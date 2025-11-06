Judge rules against Roblox in child exploitation case — Keeping allegations in the public eye

A California judge has ruled against online gaming giant Roblox, allowing a lawsuit accusing the company of facilitating child sexual exploitation to proceed in public court instead of private arbitration.

The decision — made by Judge Nina Shapirshteyn — is being seen as a major moment for dozens of families suing Roblox, which now faces over 35 lawsuits related to alleged child abuse on its platform, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Roblox, with nearly 83 million daily users and $3.6 billion in annual revenue, has long faced scrutiny from parents and officials. Attorneys general from Louisiana, Kentucky, and Florida have all launched actions against the company over safety concerns and age-verification policies.

The case began after a father, identified only as Steve, discovered that his 13-year-old son had been targeted by a predator through Roblox and later exploited on Discord. He sued both companies, claiming they misled parents about their safety features.

Roblox had tried to move the case into private arbitration — a process that keeps disputes confidential — but the judge rejected that request, saying the lawsuit should remain in public court.

“This motion was meant to silence the family,” said attorney Alexandra Walsh, who represents several families suing the company. “Everyone deserves a day in court.”

In response, a Roblox spokesperson told ABC News the company disagrees with the ruling and plans to appeal, adding that child safety remains a top priority. Roblox said it uses AI tools, strict chat filters, and close collaboration with law enforcement to protect young users.

Still, critics argue the case highlights the growing risks for children online — and the limits of parental controls in massive virtual worlds.

“Predators aren’t at the park anymore,” Steve told ABC News. “They’re online — pretending to be someone they’re not.”

