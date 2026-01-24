Karachi mall fire tragedy linked to ignored safety warnings

+ ↺ − 16 px

A devastating fire that tore through a major shopping mall in Karachi, killing at least 67 people, was made far deadlier by ignored safety warnings, locked exits, and a delayed emergency response, according to survivors and official records.

The blaze engulfed Gul Plaza, a multi-storey commercial complex in Karachi’s historic city centre, on January 17. The fire burned for nearly two days, reducing more than 1,200 small family-run shops to ashes. Police say at least 15 people are still missing and feared dead, making it the city’s worst commercial fire disaster in over a decade, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Muhammad Imran, a shop owner who survived the inferno, said he initially dismissed the fire as a minor incident — something traders at the mall had experienced before. But within minutes, smoke filled the building through ventilation ducts, lights failed, and darkness swallowed the corridors.

“It felt like doomsday,” Imran said. “You couldn’t see the person next to you.”

Survivors described chaotic scenes as people ran through narrow passageways only to find most exits locked — a routine practice after 10 p.m., according to police. With visibility near zero and ventilation poor, many were trapped. Some smashed doors and formed human chains to avoid getting lost. Around 70 people, including children and families, fled to the roof, where they remained trapped for nearly an hour before escaping across to a neighboring building using a damaged ladder.

Property damage is extensive, but the human toll has shaken Karachi’s business community. Many of the missing were employees and shopkeepers who reportedly returned inside to help others escape. One widely shared voice message from a missing trader apologizing to his family before succumbing to smoke has become a haunting symbol of the tragedy.

Investigators believe the fire began at an artificial flower shop, possibly caused by children playing with matches. Flammable goods, gas cylinders, perfumes, fuel containers, and packed seasonal merchandise accelerated the blaze.

However, documents reviewed by authorities reveal a deeper story of long-standing negligence. Gul Plaza had violated building safety regulations for more than a decade. Records from the Sindh Building Control Authority show multiple court cases over safety non-compliance dating back to 1992, with further warnings issued in 2015 and 2021. A fire department inspection in 2023 flagged blocked escape routes, faulty alarms, inadequate emergency lighting, and lack of fire safety training. A follow-up audit in early 2024 rated Gul Plaza’s safety conditions as “unsatisfactory.”

Despite repeated warnings, enforcement actions appear to have stalled. The mall’s management has not responded to requests for comment.

Survivors also criticized the emergency response. Many said firefighters arrived late and struggled with limited resources. Officials deny delays, stating the first fire units reached the site within 10 minutes and declared a citywide emergency shortly afterward. Authorities say traffic congestion and large crowds outside the mall complicated rescue efforts.

The disaster has triggered public outrage and renewed scrutiny of commercial building safety in Pakistan’s largest city. Traders who lost businesses and colleagues say the emotional scars remain deep.

“People we saw every day are no longer among us,” Imran said. “God saved our lives, but I still cannot understand how such a fire was allowed to happen.”

As DNA identification continues for missing victims, Karachi authorities face mounting pressure to enforce building safety laws and prevent another tragedy born from ignored warnings and delayed action.

News.Az