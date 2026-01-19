Karachi mall fire death toll rises to 11, dozens missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 11 people have died after a major fire swept through a shopping mall in central Karachi, authorities said on Monday.

The blaze erupted on Sunday at the Gul Plaza Shopping Centre in the city’s historic downtown district, collapsing parts of the building and sending thick smoke over nearby streets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said more than 60 people remained missing as rescue teams continued to search the site. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

