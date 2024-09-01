News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Karachi
Tag:
Karachi
PIA flight diverted to Karachi after windshield crack mid-flight
07 Nov 2025-12:17
Azerbaijani navy delegation visits Pakistan for maritime expo, bilateral talks
07 Nov 2025-12:07
At least 25 injured in Pakistan firecracker warehouse blast -
VIDEO
21 Aug 2025-16:00
Death toll from Karachi building collapse rises to 17
05 Jul 2025-13:14
Pakistan building collapse kills at least 10
05 Jul 2025-00:12
Over 200 inmates escape Pakistan prison amid earthquake evacuation
03 Jun 2025-12:30
Pakistan military shoots down 12 Indian drones across multiple cities
08 May 2025-11:19
Trade breakthrough: Pakistan and Bangladesh connect ports
20 Nov 2024-11:12
Explosion near Pakistan's Karachi airport leaves two Chinese nationals dead -
VIDEO
07 Oct 2024-09:11
Azerbaijan - Pakistan brotherhood:
transcending the realm of realpolitik
18 Jul 2024-12:30
Latest News
How breakthroughs and disruptions in artificial intelligence are reshaping big tech and everyday life
Turkish low-cost carrier AJet cancels flights to Tehran
Polish farmers protest Mercosur trade deal in Warsaw
Six pilot whales die in New Zealand mass stranding
Winter storm kills 3, halts trains and schools in Germany
How geopolitical escalations and ceasefire talks shape global stability in an era of permanent crisis
New Tesla Model 3 to debut in UK with major price drop
Houston Rodeo 2026 lineup includes Lizzo, Luke Bryan, McGraw
Oklo, Vistra shares surge following Meta deals
How the global infant formula recall could cost Nestlé SFr1.2bn
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31